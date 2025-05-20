Sign up
Previous
Photo 1927
Hiroshi Sugimoto 2
My get pushed this week is long exposure, and living by the sea being *inspired* by Hiroshi Sugimoto's long exposure seascapes?
Today I altered the Magenta tones in camera which I think gives a nice effect.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
5
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
20th May 2025 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
haylingisland
,
scw25
,
get-pushed-668
,
hiroshisugimoto
Diana
ace
The tones are beautiful.
May 20th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Lovely colours
May 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very harmonious
May 20th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Very good
May 20th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nicely done!
May 20th, 2025
