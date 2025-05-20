Previous
Hiroshi Sugimoto 2 by wakelys
Photo 1927

Hiroshi Sugimoto 2

My get pushed this week is long exposure, and living by the sea being *inspired* by Hiroshi Sugimoto's long exposure seascapes?
Today I altered the Magenta tones in camera which I think gives a nice effect.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
527% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
The tones are beautiful.
May 20th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Lovely colours
May 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very harmonious
May 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Very good
May 20th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nicely done!
May 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact