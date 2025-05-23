Previous
Sunset by wakelys
Photo 1930

Sunset

Taken while on a photograph walkabout. Played with ND filter which provided some nice effects.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful layers and tones.
May 23rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, this is so beautiful
May 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's gorgeous, liking the peachy tones
May 23rd, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
You’ve captured the peacefulness of this scene well.
May 23rd, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
May 23rd, 2025  
Lesley ace
Stunning!
May 23rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful sunset
May 23rd, 2025  
