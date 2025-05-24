Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1931
Hiroshi Sugimoto 4
My get pushed this week is long exposure, and living by the sea being *inspired* by Hiroshi Sugimoto's long exposure seascapes?
With a little bit of ICM thrown into the mix.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2645
photos
144
followers
91
following
529% complete
View this month »
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
Latest from all albums
1925
1926
1927
714
1928
1929
1930
1931
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
24th May 2025 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
tower
,
portsmouth
,
spinnaker
,
langstoneharbour
,
scw25
,
mayhalf-2025
,
get-pushed-668
JackieR
ace
You've really embraced this challenge
May 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you for this challenge but in a way it’s a apology to
@aecasey
for not having the same enthusiasm for using my phone.
There is also a nice feel to having similar shots in one week.
May 24th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks a little Monet like too from his series in London
May 24th, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
I think you have done well this week.
May 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful well done
May 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
This one is my favourite.
May 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
There is also a nice feel to having similar shots in one week.