Previous
Hiroshi Sugimoto 4 by wakelys
Photo 1931

Hiroshi Sugimoto 4

My get pushed this week is long exposure, and living by the sea being *inspired* by Hiroshi Sugimoto's long exposure seascapes?
With a little bit of ICM thrown into the mix.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
529% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
You've really embraced this challenge
May 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you for this challenge but in a way it’s a apology to @aecasey for not having the same enthusiasm for using my phone.
There is also a nice feel to having similar shots in one week.
May 24th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Looks a little Monet like too from his series in London
May 24th, 2025  
Kathryn M ace
I think you have done well this week.
May 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo beautiful well done
May 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
This one is my favourite.
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact