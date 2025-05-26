Sign up
Photo 1933
Swooping low
Breadcrumbs were being thrown so there was a flurry of activity.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
sky
,
birds
,
gulls
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
May 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful Capture…
May 26th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
May 26th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Lovely birds of flight photo!
May 26th, 2025
Mona
ace
As we are paired up this week, and after your beautiful pastel and soft pictures, what about a plant or botanical portrait on a black (or dark) background that emphasizes the subject? This style highlights the details, textures, and colours of the plant by isolating it against a dark. backdrop. Hope this is. ok for. you. Have a great day.M.
May 26th, 2025
