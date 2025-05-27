Sign up
Nigella
Or love-in-a-mist.
My get pushed challenge is to capture a plant or botanical portrait on a black (or dark) background that emphasizes the subject.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
flower
nigella
scw25
get-pushed-669
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous, exploding right off the screen
May 27th, 2025
