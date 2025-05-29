Sign up
Previous
Photo 1936
Bubble surface
At U3a photography group yesterday we looked at macro photography and we played with looking at the surface of bubbles. So this morning I thought that I would play again.
Taken with my phone.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
5
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2652
photos
144
followers
91
following
530% complete
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
716
1936
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
29th May 2025 9:46am
Tags
bubble
,
scw25
Kathy A
ace
Lovely patterns and colours
May 29th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool!
May 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Really groovy…love the colours
May 29th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Well done. So very interesting. Reminds me of the AI pictures showing the weather report of the day.
May 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Super cool macro and abstract!
May 29th, 2025
