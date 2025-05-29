Previous
Bubble surface by wakelys
Photo 1936

Bubble surface

At U3a photography group yesterday we looked at macro photography and we played with looking at the surface of bubbles. So this morning I thought that I would play again.
Taken with my phone.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Susan Wakely
Kathy A ace
Lovely patterns and colours
May 29th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!
May 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Really groovy…love the colours
May 29th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Well done. So very interesting. Reminds me of the AI pictures showing the weather report of the day.
May 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Super cool macro and abstract!
May 29th, 2025  
