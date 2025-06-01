Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1939
Kelley again
I enjoyed the photography dance workshop that I did back in March that I decided to repeat the day. The shot taken then can be seen
here
It’s been such a busy day and I am behind with commenting and looking at my shots from today.
I may post more.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2655
photos
144
followers
91
following
531% complete
View this month »
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
Latest from all albums
1933
1934
1935
716
1936
1937
1938
1939
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
1st June 2025 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dancer
,
kelley
,
scw25
,
guildhallportsmouth
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Superb shot
June 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Excellent!
June 1st, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Wonderful shot.
June 1st, 2025
KV
ace
Stellar shot.
June 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous shot!
June 1st, 2025
katy
ace
Unbelievable results! FAV
June 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close