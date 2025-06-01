Previous
Kelley again by wakelys
Photo 1939

Kelley again

I enjoyed the photography dance workshop that I did back in March that I decided to repeat the day. The shot taken then can be seen
here
It’s been such a busy day and I am behind with commenting and looking at my shots from today.
I may post more.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Susan Wakely

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Superb shot
June 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Excellent!
June 1st, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Wonderful shot.
June 1st, 2025  
KV ace
Stellar shot.
June 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous shot!
June 1st, 2025  
katy ace
Unbelievable results! FAV
June 1st, 2025  
