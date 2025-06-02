Sign up
Photo 1940
I can fly
Kelley made this look so effortless.
2nd June 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dancer
,
kelley
,
scw25
katy
ace
Once again, totally impressed with your ability to catch your mid air like this! FAV
June 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
And you captured it so well!
June 2nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Perfect depth of field
June 2nd, 2025
