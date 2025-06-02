Previous
I can fly by wakelys
Photo 1940

I can fly

Kelley made this look so effortless.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Once again, totally impressed with your ability to catch your mid air like this! FAV
June 2nd, 2025  
And you captured it so well!
June 2nd, 2025  
Perfect depth of field
June 2nd, 2025  
