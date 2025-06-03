Previous
Next door by wakelys
My neighbours poppies are giving quite a show.
As I take this it is blowy and wet so guess that they might not look like this later today.
Seed heads will be harvested later!
Susan Wakely

Kathy A ace
These are very pretty
June 3rd, 2025  
Kathryn M ace
A lovely pop of colour. Never tried growing this sort of poppy.
June 3rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
riot of colour!
June 3rd, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
very Nice flowers
June 3rd, 2025  
