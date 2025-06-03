Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1941
Next door
My neighbours poppies are giving quite a show.
As I take this it is blowy and wet so guess that they might not look like this later today.
Seed heads will be harvested later!
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2658
photos
144
followers
91
following
531% complete
View this month »
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
Latest from all albums
716
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
717
1941
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
3rd June 2025 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
poppies
,
scw25
Kathy A
ace
These are very pretty
June 3rd, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
A lovely pop of colour. Never tried growing this sort of poppy.
June 3rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
riot of colour!
June 3rd, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
very Nice flowers
June 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close