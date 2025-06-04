Previous
Mollipilose Blue Tit by wakelys
Photo 1942

Mollipilose Blue Tit

mollipilose means downy; soft; having soft plumage.
This baby blue tit is still in the soft and fluffy stage and hasn’t developed its blue feathers yet.
Just in case the other pigsters have missed this word this month.
4th June 2025

Susan Wakely

Wylie ace
Cute shot
June 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Gorgeous I love the glint in his eye
June 4th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
So sweet..yesterday, i could here some adults blue tits around our garden cheeping to the chicks
June 4th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
How cute! Fabuous close up of him. Fav.
June 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A beautiful capture…cute fluffiness
June 4th, 2025  
