Photo 1942
Mollipilose Blue Tit
mollipilose means downy; soft; having soft plumage.
This baby blue tit is still in the soft and fluffy stage and hasn’t developed its blue feathers yet.
Just in case the other pigsters have missed this word this month.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2659
photos
144
followers
91
following
532% complete
Tags
bird
,
pigword
,
scw25
,
mollipilose
,
blutit
Wylie
ace
Cute shot
June 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
Gorgeous I love the glint in his eye
June 4th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
So sweet..yesterday, i could here some adults blue tits around our garden cheeping to the chicks
June 4th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
How cute! Fabuous close up of him. Fav.
June 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful capture…cute fluffiness
June 4th, 2025
