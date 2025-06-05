Previous
Poppy by wakelys
Photo 1943

Poppy

Again from my neighbours garden. A lovely view from my window. It wet and miserable out today so this is from yesterday.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
JackieR ace
thats rather stunning!
June 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a pretty capture
June 5th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Marvellous shot and detail. Fav.
June 5th, 2025  
moni kozi
This is amazing! Wonderful capture!
June 5th, 2025  
