Previous
Photo 1944
Taking a shower
The Wood Pigeon is sitting in a bowl of water and letting the rain give it a shower.
The heavier the rain the more it seemed to enjoy it.
Within 2 minutes the job was done.
I stayed dry as took these through the window.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
6th June 2025 10:07am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
pigeon
,
showers
,
scw25
