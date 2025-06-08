Sign up
Previous
Photo 1946
Fly
Playing with the macro lens on the phone again.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
5
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2663
photos
144
followers
91
following
533% complete
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1940
717
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
8th June 2025 11:32am
Tags
fly
,
scw25
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, what an amazing result - now I really have to find mine
June 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
Incredible detail!
June 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliantly done
June 8th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Well captured
June 8th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous capture heart closeup.
June 8th, 2025
