Photo 1949
Communicating with the Flowers
A repurposed phone box.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
phone
box
flowers.
scw25
Liz Gooster
ace
How gorgeous!
June 11th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
This is so lovely
June 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great find and lovely shot!
June 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
So pretty
June 11th, 2025
