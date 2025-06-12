Previous
Arundel by wakelys
Photo 1950

Arundel

The river Arun runs through the town .
The gothic looking building in the distance is
The Cathedral Church of Our Lady and St Philip Howard.
12th June 2025

Susan Wakely

