Reflected seed heads by wakelys
Photo 1954

Reflected seed heads

I carefully picked Meadow Salsify seed head in its complete form which I lovingly transported and then the wind blew. Not to be thwarted I thought that I would share some of what I have left.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Susan Wakely

Bart
Nice picture
June 16th, 2025  
Lin ace
What fun - reminds me of fireworks
June 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s a great capture…
June 16th, 2025  
