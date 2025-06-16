Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1954
Reflected seed heads
I carefully picked Meadow Salsify seed head in its complete form which I lovingly transported and then the wind blew. Not to be thwarted I thought that I would share some of what I have left.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2671
photos
141
followers
90
following
535% complete
View this month »
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seeds
,
reflected
,
scw25
Bart
Nice picture
June 16th, 2025
Lin
ace
What fun - reminds me of fireworks
June 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s a great capture…
June 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close