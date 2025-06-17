Sign up
Previous
Photo 1955
So this is a Birdseye view
I had a great opportunity to go onto the roof of the guildhall civic building this morning. The seagull gave me a conducted tour. It moved ever time that I move but not in a menacing way.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
1
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2672
photos
141
followers
90
following
535% complete
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
seagull
,
portsmouth
,
scw25
Beverley
ace
Super photo… wonderful sharpness…pretty pink feet
June 17th, 2025
