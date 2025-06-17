Previous
So this is a Birdseye view by wakelys
So this is a Birdseye view

I had a great opportunity to go onto the roof of the guildhall civic building this morning. The seagull gave me a conducted tour. It moved ever time that I move but not in a menacing way.
Susan Wakely

Beverley ace
Super photo… wonderful sharpness…pretty pink feet
June 17th, 2025  
