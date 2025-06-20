Sign up
Photo 1958
Photo 1958
There’s going to be trouble
2 seconds later the one on the right was sniffing the rear end of the other and then a chase ensued. I guess they would call this lessons in love in the squirrel world.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
6
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
squirrels
scw25
Wylie
ace
Nice to get them both in frame
June 20th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Such a cute pic!
June 20th, 2025
katy
ace
Fabulous start to the action with this photo! I bet there was a lot of noise and scampering going on also
June 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL! Yes, trouble in the making. Cute capture.
June 20th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah so cute
June 20th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Delightful!
June 20th, 2025
