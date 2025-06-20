Previous
There’s going to be trouble by wakelys
Photo 1958

There’s going to be trouble

2 seconds later the one on the right was sniffing the rear end of the other and then a chase ensued. I guess they would call this lessons in love in the squirrel world.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Wylie ace
Nice to get them both in frame
June 20th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Such a cute pic!
June 20th, 2025  
katy ace
Fabulous start to the action with this photo! I bet there was a lot of noise and scampering going on also
June 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! Yes, trouble in the making. Cute capture.
June 20th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah so cute
June 20th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Delightful!
June 20th, 2025  
