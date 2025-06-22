Sign up
Previous
Photo 1960
Vlad and Connie
Jumping the broom after their handfasting ceremony.
Fun to watch such a ceremony and witness this.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
22nd June 2025 12:02pm
Tags
handfasting
butser
scw25
people-40
jumpthebroom
