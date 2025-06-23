Previous
Moths cosying up on the fence by wakelys
Photo 1961

Moths cosying up on the fence

Likely to be white Ermin (female) and buff ermine (male) moths.
Or muslin moths. Either way I am sure that there will be more.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
JackieR ace
Sexy photo
June 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond making bacon!
June 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
They are lovely!
June 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super shot…cozy…
June 23rd, 2025  
katy ace
They are definitely going to have some beautiful babies! Well spotted and terrifically detailed photo of them. I’m thinking I’ve never seen moth porn before.
June 23rd, 2025  
Babs ace
They have such a short lifespan so they may as well enjoy themselves.
June 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and details, hope you get to spot the babies too ;-)
June 23rd, 2025  
