Photo 1961
Moths cosying up on the fence
Likely to be white Ermin (female) and buff ermine (male) moths.
Or muslin moths. Either way I am sure that there will be more.
23rd June 2025
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
moths
scw25
JackieR
June 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
making bacon!
June 23rd, 2025
Mags
They are lovely!
June 23rd, 2025
Beverley
Super shot…cozy…
June 23rd, 2025
katy
They are definitely going to have some beautiful babies! Well spotted and terrifically detailed photo of them. I’m thinking I’ve never seen moth porn before.
June 23rd, 2025
Babs
They have such a short lifespan so they may as well enjoy themselves.
June 23rd, 2025
Diana
Fabulous capture and details, hope you get to spot the babies too ;-)
June 23rd, 2025
