Previous
Photo 1963
Doing the Fandango.
This really caught my attention
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th June 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
shapes
,
scw25
katy
ace
Wow! What a fascinating looking tree! It looks almost like a person, throwing his hands up in the air
June 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@grammyn
haha. Your comment prompted me to go back and change the title.
June 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Great spot and capture.
June 25th, 2025
