Previous
Oh buoy - that was close! by wakelys
Photo 1964

Oh buoy - that was close!

We (the camera club) were invited to race night at one of the local sailing clubs yesterday evening. Not much wind but beautiful sunshine.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wow! Great shot!
June 26th, 2025  
katy ace
Very impressive capture of the action! Were you in the boat also?
June 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@grammyn on terra firma with a good lens.
June 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great action capture!
June 26th, 2025  
katy ace
@wakelys a very good lens to get such a fabulous close-up!
June 26th, 2025  
KV ace
Great title and awesome composition.
June 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Perfect title for this great action shot and close call!
June 26th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
What a great title for this picture. Did the yachtsman pass the bouy without scratching his boat?
June 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great title and capture.
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact