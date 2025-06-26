Sign up
Previous
Photo 1964
Oh buoy - that was close!
We (the camera club) were invited to race night at one of the local sailing clubs yesterday evening. Not much wind but beautiful sunshine.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
9
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2681
photos
142
followers
89
following
538% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
25th June 2025 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
body
,
boat
,
sailing
,
scw25
Suzanne
ace
Wow! Great shot!
June 26th, 2025
katy
ace
Very impressive capture of the action! Were you in the boat also?
June 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@grammyn
on terra firma with a good lens.
June 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great action capture!
June 26th, 2025
katy
ace
@wakelys
a very good lens to get such a fabulous close-up!
June 26th, 2025
KV
ace
Great title and awesome composition.
June 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Perfect title for this great action shot and close call!
June 26th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
What a great title for this picture. Did the yachtsman pass the bouy without scratching his boat?
June 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great title and capture.
June 26th, 2025
