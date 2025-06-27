Sign up
Previous
Photo 1965
Cousins together again
60 years between the two photos.
So lovely catching up with family.
Me and older brother and the two cousins are brothers.
Back in the same position that we once were.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
Tags
family
,
brother
,
cousins
,
scw25
Suzanne
ace
What a great memory shot!
June 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Always fun to try & recreate childhood photos.
June 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
How fun! The relative heights have changed a bit, but your smile is exactly the same. Lovely.
June 27th, 2025
