Cousins together again by wakelys
Photo 1965

Cousins together again

60 years between the two photos.
So lovely catching up with family.
Me and older brother and the two cousins are brothers.
Back in the same position that we once were.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
538% complete

View this month »

Suzanne ace
What a great memory shot!
June 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Always fun to try & recreate childhood photos.
June 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
How fun! The relative heights have changed a bit, but your smile is exactly the same. Lovely.
June 27th, 2025  
