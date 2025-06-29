Previous
Girls just want to have fun by wakelys
Photo 1967

Girls just want to have fun

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PIb6AZdTr-A
Such great shrieks of excitement as two nine years have fun in the murky pond.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A great action shot, I can imagine the shrieks of joy 😅
June 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great capture… yes sooo much fun.
A wonderful blast from the past… fab clip
June 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact