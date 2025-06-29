Sign up
Previous
Photo 1967
Girls just want to have fun
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PIb6AZdTr-A
Such great shrieks of excitement as two nine years have fun in the murky pond.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2684
photos
142
followers
89
following
538% complete
View this month »
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
28th June 2025 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girls
,
pond
,
dorset
,
sixws-157
,
songtitle-117
,
scw25
Diana
ace
A great action shot, I can imagine the shrieks of joy 😅
June 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great capture… yes sooo much fun.
A wonderful blast from the past… fab clip
June 29th, 2025
