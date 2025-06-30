Previous
Birthday Celebrations by wakelys
Birthday Celebrations

Tom on the far left celebrating his 45th birthday and we were the chosen ones to share in his weekend of fun.
I am wearing a rubber ring so that I could ensure keeping my head out of the murky water.
Susan Wakely

Aces 🎉🎉🎉
June 30th, 2025  
Kathryn M ace
Wow, so brave....great shot for looking back on.
June 30th, 2025  
