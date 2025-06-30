Sign up
Previous
Photo 1968
Birthday Celebrations
Tom on the far left celebrating his 45th birthday and we were the chosen ones to share in his weekend of fun.
I am wearing a rubber ring so that I could ensure keeping my head out of the murky water.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2685
photos
142
followers
89
following
539% complete
View this month »
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
birthday
,
pond
,
dorset
,
scw25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Aces 🎉🎉🎉
June 30th, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
Wow, so brave....great shot for looking back on.
June 30th, 2025
