The art of communication by wakelys
Photo 1969

The art of communication

At Tate Modern today.
After a fabulous visit to the Tower of London on a roasting hot day. We stopped of at The Tate for a cuppa and a little respite from the heat outside.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
I like the immensity of the wall in comparison to the folks sitting on the stairs. Also the various styles of communication.
July 1st, 2025  
Very cool! This reminds me of a game board - roll your dice and move the little people up or down. =)
July 1st, 2025  
Perfect spacing in this. Oh boy it was hot!!!
July 1st, 2025  
Neat candid
July 1st, 2025  
Fascinating with all the lines And angles. The people are just an added element of interest.
July 1st, 2025  
That is a very nice story telling shot
July 1st, 2025  
