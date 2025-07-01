Sign up
Previous
Photo 1969
The art of communication
At Tate Modern today.
After a fabulous visit to the Tower of London on a roasting hot day. We stopped of at The Tate for a cuppa and a little respite from the heat outside.
1st July 2025
6
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2686
photos
141
followers
88
following
539% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st July 2025 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
tatemodern
,
scw25
Kathy
ace
I like the immensity of the wall in comparison to the folks sitting on the stairs. Also the various styles of communication.
July 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool! This reminds me of a game board - roll your dice and move the little people up or down. =)
July 1st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Perfect spacing in this. Oh boy it was hot!!!
July 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat candid
July 1st, 2025
katy
ace
Fascinating with all the lines And angles. The people are just an added element of interest.
July 1st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is a very nice story telling shot
July 1st, 2025
