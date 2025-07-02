Previous
Iconic sites in London. by wakelys
Photo 1970

Iconic sites in London.

St Paul’s Cathedral in the background and the Millennium bridge. JackieR hasn’t reached Icon status yet but she’s working on it.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
539% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
She's a 365 icon! That counts for something.
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact