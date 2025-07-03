Previous
Class of 2025 by wakelys
Photo 1971

Class of 2025

See Jackie’s shot here to see the significance of this shot.
The ESOL students had so much enthusiasm and support of each other. Hopefully they will be pleased with the shots that we captured.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Susan Wakely

Carole Sandford ace
Very nice. What does ESOL stand for?
July 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@carole_sandford sorry Carole for not explaining. It is English for speakers of other languages.
July 3rd, 2025  
