Photo 1971
Class of 2025
See Jackie’s shot
here
to see the significance of this shot.
The ESOL students had so much enthusiasm and support of each other. Hopefully they will be pleased with the shots that we captured.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
2688
photos
141
followers
88
following
Tags
celebration
,
students
,
ceremony
,
scw25
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice. What does ESOL stand for?
July 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@carole_sandford
sorry Carole for not explaining. It is English for speakers of other languages.
July 3rd, 2025
