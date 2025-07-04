Sign up
Photo 1972
Splashdown lemon
This needed to be rescued by Snapseed.
A fun morning plotting and planning our next adventure with some fruit thrown in to the mix.
4th July 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
fruit
,
water
,
lemon
,
scw25
JackieR
ace
Fabulous!! It was 😊
July 4th, 2025
Lin
ace
What fun - instant fav.
July 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
you were having fun. What a great result. fav.
July 4th, 2025
katy
ace
So impressive! Love that beautiful water swoosh! FAV
July 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely result
July 4th, 2025
