Hedge Brown butterfly
Enjoying all of these visitors to my garden.
7th July 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Tags
insects
,
butterfly
,
scw25
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous colours, fabulous focus
July 7th, 2025
