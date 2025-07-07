Previous
Hedge Brown butterfly by wakelys
Photo 1975

Hedge Brown butterfly

Enjoying all of these visitors to my garden.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Fabulous colours, fabulous focus
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact