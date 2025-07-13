Sign up
Previous
Photo 1981
Cover me in sunshine
Watching the sunset with hubby while sitting at a local pub looking over the harbour.
The young lady in the water spent a long time taking selfies.
One for the song title challenge
https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=bathing%20in%20sunshine%20lyrics&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:1b988a53,vid:6AIa3kdKFhg,st:0
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
8
6
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5.
2699
photos
140
followers
87
following
542% complete
View this month »
Views 9
9
Comments 8
8
Fav's 6
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
12th July 2025 8:54pm
sunset
sea
harbour
songtitle-117
scw25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Splendid!
July 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
So perfectly composed and captured, utterly stunning!
July 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Excellent capture
July 13th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
She was standing in the perfect place
July 13th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Truly serene
July 13th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Great pov to capture her exactly within the line of the sun reflection on the water. Fav.
July 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Amazing sunset shot, colors
July 13th, 2025
Barb
ace
Excellently composed and beautiful photo! The girl is at exactly the right spot! 😊
July 13th, 2025
