Previous
Cover me in sunshine by wakelys
Photo 1981

Cover me in sunshine

Watching the sunset with hubby while sitting at a local pub looking over the harbour.
The young lady in the water spent a long time taking selfies.
One for the song title challenge
https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=bathing%20in%20sunshine%20lyrics&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:1b988a53,vid:6AIa3kdKFhg,st:0
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
542% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
Splendid!
July 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
So perfectly composed and captured, utterly stunning!
July 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Excellent capture
July 13th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
She was standing in the perfect place
July 13th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Truly serene
July 13th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Great pov to capture her exactly within the line of the sun reflection on the water. Fav.
July 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Amazing sunset shot, colors
July 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Excellently composed and beautiful photo! The girl is at exactly the right spot! 😊
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact