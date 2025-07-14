Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1982
Footbridge stanchion
Not sure why this caught my attention as I have seen it many times and not taken a lot of notice.
As I was looking at it the artist challenge sprang to mind.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2700
photos
140
followers
87
following
543% complete
View this month »
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
Latest from all albums
1976
1977
1978
718
1979
1980
1981
1982
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
14th July 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
support
,
stanchion
,
scw25
,
ac-malevich
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close