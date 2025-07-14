Previous
Footbridge stanchion by wakelys
Photo 1982

Footbridge stanchion

Not sure why this caught my attention as I have seen it many times and not taken a lot of notice.
As I was looking at it the artist challenge sprang to mind.
14th July 2025

Susan Wakely

