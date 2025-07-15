Previous
Alstroemeria after the rain by wakelys
Alstroemeria after the rain

Much needed rain for the gardens after a dry spell.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Diana ace
Beautiful macro and details.
July 15th, 2025  
katy ace
They grow in your garden?! I think we have to buy them here. This is a lovely shot of it.
July 15th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wow, fabulous macro!
July 15th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful macro shot. Some good rain at night could do us good too but difficult to happen.
July 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely macro!
July 15th, 2025  
