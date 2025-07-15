Sign up
Previous
Photo 1983
Alstroemeria after the rain
Much needed rain for the gardens after a dry spell.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
5
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2701
photos
140
followers
87
following
543% complete
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1977
1978
718
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
15th July 2025 9:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
raindrops
,
alstroemeria
,
scw25
Diana
ace
Beautiful macro and details.
July 15th, 2025
katy
ace
They grow in your garden?! I think we have to buy them here. This is a lovely shot of it.
July 15th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wow, fabulous macro!
July 15th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful macro shot. Some good rain at night could do us good too but difficult to happen.
July 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely macro!
July 15th, 2025
