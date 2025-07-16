Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1984
Seeking shade
I am not coping with the heat at the moment but love being outside.
So a cold drink and a good book with shade from the sun I am happy.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2702
photos
141
followers
87
following
543% complete
View this month »
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
Latest from all albums
1978
718
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
16th July 2025 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shade
,
parasol
,
scw25
Beverley
ace
Works wonders… great capture too
July 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close