Previous
Seeking shade by wakelys
Photo 1984

Seeking shade

I am not coping with the heat at the moment but love being outside.
So a cold drink and a good book with shade from the sun I am happy.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
543% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Works wonders… great capture too
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact