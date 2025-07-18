Previous
Loving this Hibiscus by wakelys
Photo 1986

Loving this Hibiscus

I’m not the only one enjoying this beautiful shrub. The buff tailed bumblebees are also having a very nice time.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
544% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

vaidas ace
Nice composition
July 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely! The bee is gathering pollen in a sea of purple petals.
July 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Gorgeous close up
July 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and detail on this lovely bumblebee.
July 18th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
July 18th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful capture fv!
July 18th, 2025  
Lin ace
Great closeup
July 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact