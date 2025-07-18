Sign up
Previous
Photo 1986
Loving this Hibiscus
I’m not the only one enjoying this beautiful shrub. The buff tailed bumblebees are also having a very nice time.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
7
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2704
photos
141
followers
87
following
544% complete
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
18th July 2025 1:31pm
vaidas
ace
Nice composition
July 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely! The bee is gathering pollen in a sea of purple petals.
July 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Gorgeous close up
July 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and detail on this lovely bumblebee.
July 18th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
July 18th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful capture fv!
July 18th, 2025
Lin
ace
Great closeup
July 18th, 2025
