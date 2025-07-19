Previous
Tying the knot by wakelys
Photo 1987

Tying the knot

Stepson George’s wedding to the lovely Grace.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
544% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous fabulous fabulous
July 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful image
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact