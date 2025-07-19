Sign up
Previous
Photo 1987
Tying the knot
Stepson George’s wedding to the lovely Grace.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
2
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2705
photos
141
followers
87
following
544% complete
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
19th July 2025 9:10am
Privacy
Public
Tags
rings
,
knot
,
happyeverafter
,
scw15w
JackieR
ace
Fabulous fabulous fabulous
July 19th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful image
July 19th, 2025
