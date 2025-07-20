Previous
The celebration by wakelys
Photo 1988

The celebration

Of the marriage of George & Grace.
A proud day to watch my stepson marry the lovely Grace. We are so happy to welcome Grace and her two lovely children into our family.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Susan Wakely

Julie Ryan
Beautiful shot
July 20th, 2025  
Steve Chappell
Beautiful shot. Congratulations!
July 20th, 2025  
