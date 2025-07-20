Sign up
Previous
Photo 1988
The celebration
Of the marriage of George & Grace.
A proud day to watch my stepson marry the lovely Grace. We are so happy to welcome Grace and her two lovely children into our family.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
19th July 2025 12:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
and
,
grace
,
wedding
,
george
,
scw25
Julie Ryan
ace
Beautiful shot
July 20th, 2025
Steve Chappell
ace
Beautiful shot. Congratulations!
July 20th, 2025
