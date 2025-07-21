Previous
Poor little fledgling by wakelys
Photo 1989

Poor little fledgling

Baby and mummy are both chirping communicating with each other but I worry that some predator might intervene.
WiFi poor as camping at the moment so commenting may be sporadic.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Susan Wakely

Beverley ace
Ooo let’s hope all is good
July 21st, 2025  
