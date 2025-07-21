Sign up
Previous
Photo 1989
Poor little fledgling
Baby and mummy are both chirping communicating with each other but I worry that some predator might intervene.
WiFi poor as camping at the moment so commenting may be sporadic.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2707
photos
142
followers
87
following
544% complete
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st July 2025 4:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fledgling
,
babybird
,
scw25
Beverley
ace
Ooo let’s hope all is good
July 21st, 2025
