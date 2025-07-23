Previous
Reed Warbler by wakelys
Photo 1991

Reed Warbler

There were so many of these little birds flitting about in the reeds I didn’t imagine that I would capture one with my LUMIX TZ90 camera but delighted with this.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s a Beautiful capture… super details
July 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and details, what a little beauty.
July 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact