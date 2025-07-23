Sign up
Previous
Photo 1991
Reed Warbler
There were so many of these little birds flitting about in the reeds I didn’t imagine that I would capture one with my LUMIX TZ90 camera but delighted with this.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2709
photos
142
followers
87
following
545% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd July 2025 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
new
,
bird
,
forest
,
lakes
,
blashford
,
scw25
,
reedwarbler
Beverley
ace
It’s a Beautiful capture… super details
July 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and details, what a little beauty.
July 23rd, 2025
