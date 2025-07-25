Sign up
Previous
Photo 1993
Peeping Tom
On the outside of my bedroom window this morning.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
butterfly
,
scw25
Mags
ace
LOL! That would give me a start! Lovely capture.
July 25th, 2025
summerfield
ace
at least it's on the outside. nice capture. aces!
July 25th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Woh, a bit close!
July 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely morning shot
July 25th, 2025
katy
ace
If only we could see what it is seeing! Lol! Great shot of it
July 25th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely sight to see. He just wanted to check you out.
July 25th, 2025
