Peeping Tom by wakelys
Peeping Tom

On the outside of my bedroom window this morning.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Mags ace
LOL! That would give me a start! Lovely capture.
July 25th, 2025  
summerfield ace
at least it's on the outside. nice capture. aces!
July 25th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Woh, a bit close!
July 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely morning shot
July 25th, 2025  
katy ace
If only we could see what it is seeing! Lol! Great shot of it
July 25th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely sight to see. He just wanted to check you out.
July 25th, 2025  
