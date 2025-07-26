Previous
Langstone Harbour by wakelys
Photo 1994

Langstone Harbour

This is minutes before we rescued a drunken fisherman who had fallen from his sit on kayak.
Fortunately we were closer to the shore so once we calmed him down, retrieved his anchor and untangled him from his fishing line I was able to raft alongside him while hubby towed us ashore.
Cheeky chap asked if I would retrieve his cans of larger that were floating away.He asked me to repeat my response but thought that it was best not to.
He lost his phone and wasn’t wearing a buoyancy jacket. The stupidity of some!!
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Lori Ellen
Wow. Lucky for him you were there!!
July 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
He’s lucky you we’re both there to help / safe him.
July 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Goodness what an adventure, well done you both
July 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fabulous skyline!
July 26th, 2025  
Kate ace
Nice composition...that fisherman was lucky you were around to rescue him.
July 26th, 2025  
