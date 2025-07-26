Langstone Harbour

This is minutes before we rescued a drunken fisherman who had fallen from his sit on kayak.

Fortunately we were closer to the shore so once we calmed him down, retrieved his anchor and untangled him from his fishing line I was able to raft alongside him while hubby towed us ashore.

Cheeky chap asked if I would retrieve his cans of larger that were floating away.He asked me to repeat my response but thought that it was best not to.

He lost his phone and wasn’t wearing a buoyancy jacket. The stupidity of some!!