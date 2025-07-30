Sign up
Photo 1998
Clouds over the golf course
Once a month I attend the local U3a photography group. I think that today was competition day as there was lots of activity.as I walked back to my car the clouds looked quite ominous but remained sunny.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Tags
golfclub
,
scw25
Mags
ace
Beautiful spot with nice looking greens to play on.
July 30th, 2025
katy
ace
Somebody got some rain out of those clouds. I’m glad it wasn’t you, unless you needed it.
July 30th, 2025
