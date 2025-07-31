Previous
Another visitor by wakelys
Photo 1999

Another visitor

This was sitting on my lounge windowsill yesterday.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous details
July 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
So colourful & beautiful… amazing details
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact