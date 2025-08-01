Previous
Curious light by wakelys
Curious light

Guess someone can’t sleep in peace unless the light is on.
This was just before yesterday’s thunder storms.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Susan Wakely
Lis Lapthorn ace
Could be the opening to a film.
August 1st, 2025  
Lin ace
LOVE this - what a spooky mystery...fav
August 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Ooo! Very dramatic image.
August 1st, 2025  
