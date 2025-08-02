Previous
My companion by wakelys
Photo 2001

My companion

This little moth is sitting on the arm of my chair. Added the 5 pence coin which is 18mm diameter to give sense of scale.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
548% complete

Diana ace
It is tiny, so well captured.(I love the coint too)
August 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wow, that really IS tiny
August 2nd, 2025  
