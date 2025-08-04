Previous
Broken heart? by wakelys
Photo 2003

Broken heart?

Or just two dried leaves hanging from a pot plant.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Susan Wakely

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice interpretation!
August 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful shot…
August 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely spot and shot!
August 4th, 2025  
katy ace
I’m going with a broken heart and I certainly hope you mean a potted plant and not a pot plant!
August 4th, 2025  
