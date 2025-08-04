Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2003
Broken heart?
Or just two dried leaves hanging from a pot plant.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2721
photos
142
followers
87
following
548% complete
View this month »
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
3rd August 2025 10:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
heart
,
wabisabi
,
scw25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice interpretation!
August 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful shot…
August 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely spot and shot!
August 4th, 2025
katy
ace
I’m going with a broken heart and I certainly hope you mean a potted plant and not a pot plant!
August 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close