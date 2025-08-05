Sign up
Photo 2004
All aglow
Inside and outside of the local waste incinerator.
View across the harbour at sunset.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
5
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2722
photos
142
followers
87
following
549% complete
10
5
365
4th August 2025 8:41pm
sunset
,
sea
,
langstoneharbour
,
scw25
JackieR
ace
Wowsers (predict tt)
August 5th, 2025
Wylie
ace
who knew waste could be picturesque?
August 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Amazingly coloured sky
August 5th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely sky
August 5th, 2025
katy
ace
Love the color and the way the setting sun accents those clouds
August 5th, 2025
