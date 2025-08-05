Previous
All aglow by wakelys
All aglow

Inside and outside of the local waste incinerator.
View across the harbour at sunset.
Susan Wakely

JackieR
Wowsers (predict tt)
August 5th, 2025  
Wylie
who knew waste could be picturesque?
August 5th, 2025  
Kathy A
Amazingly coloured sky
August 5th, 2025  
Shirley
A lovely sky
August 5th, 2025  
katy
Love the color and the way the setting sun accents those clouds
August 5th, 2025  
