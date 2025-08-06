Sign up
Previous
Photo 2005
Catching the Sunset
This cheeky chap came for an unexpected sleepover so a quick walk to see the sunset.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2723
photos
142
followers
87
following
549% complete
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
Views
8
3
365
iPhone 15 Pro
5th August 2025 8:34pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
sunset
,
sea
,
william
,
whereilive
,
scw25
Diana
ace
I had to smile, he does look rather cheeky! You managed a fabulous shot of him with the setting sun.
August 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
Love it.
August 6th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cutie
August 6th, 2025
