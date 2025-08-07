Previous
Wizards with a broken wand by wakelys
Today I volunteered at Boomtown festival which is described as a parallel world where uniquely themed districts come alive. With 12 main stages, over 50 hidden areas. All a bit eclectic.
I believe there was music but I didn’t hear any.
Shirley ace
A lovely fun time and image
August 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like a lot of fun & it’s a fun image.
August 7th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's such a happy image. Looks like fun too..
August 7th, 2025  
