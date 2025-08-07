Sign up
Photo 2006
Wizards with a broken wand
Today I volunteered at Boomtown festival which is described as a parallel world where uniquely themed districts come alive. With 12 main stages, over 50 hidden areas. All a bit eclectic.
I believe there was music but I didn’t hear any.
7th August 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
7th August 2025 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scw25
,
boomtown
,
repaircafe
Shirley
ace
A lovely fun time and image
August 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Sounds like a lot of fun & it’s a fun image.
August 7th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's such a happy image. Looks like fun too..
August 7th, 2025
