What a crazy day

Volunteering at the Repairium at Boomtown festival.

During the day we saw approximately 100 items for repair. Mainly being punctured mattresses, clothes that needed stitching, broken bags, sewing fairy lights onto a pink hat, a pink flamingo and the list goes on.

We saw approximately great bunch of youngsters (20-30year olds). As the day went on there was a greater influence of alcohol and although the site was supposed to be drug free it was evident that they were being consumed.

It was a bit of a sensory overload but a day that I would be happy to repeat.